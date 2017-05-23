Lloydminster RCMP have charged a male youth with mischief in relation to an alleged threat made towards Holy Rosary High School last week. Holy Rosary and Ecole St. Thomas were both closed on Friday as a precaution.

The Lloydminster Catholic School Division said in a statement, “We are thankful to the Lloydminster RCMP for this update and their presence and dedication while investigating this threat; we are also very grateful to Midwest Victims’ Services, Lloydminster Mental Health and Kevin Cameron (CCTATR), whose collective support has been invaluable.”

The RCMP continue to investigate but say they believe there is no threat to staff or students.