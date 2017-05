Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

A severe thunderstorm watch has been put in effect for the Border City, Wainwright, Kitscoty, Marwayne, Vermilion and Provost.

The watch is accompanied by a wind warning. According to Environment Canada, winds are expected to gust as high as 90 kilometres an hour.

They say thunderstorms are expected to begin early this afternoon with some being considered severe.

Funnel clouds are also possible as thunderstorms develop.