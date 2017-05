Picture of temperature predictions across the country from The Weather Network.

Even with the drastic weather lately, The Weather Network is saying that the summer weather will be around average across the prairies.

Alberta has the best chance of seeing warmer than average weather over the next few months. However, the temperatures across the prairies are expected to balance each other out, with some days warmer than average, others on the colder side.

The Weather Network also adds that they do not expect widespread or prolonged drought conditions.