The RCMP in southern Alberta have issued a Canada wide warrant for Patrick Globensky. Corporal Curtis Peters says he’s believed to have fled the southern Alberta area, and RCMP don’t know of his current whereabouts. The 43 year old has been charged with 10 criminal code offences including possession of stolen property and failing to appear, he also has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large and assault causing bodily harm.

The RCMP are asking the public for tips on the whereabouts of Globensky, people are asked not to approach him but to contact the local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Globensky is described as:

White male

5’ 10” tall

215 lbs

Red hair (possibly shaved)

Green eyes

The RCMP are also asking for anyone who has stored property for Globensky to contact Cst. Anita Swanson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch (South), as he is known to store stolen property at many different locations. You can contact her by phone at 403-420-4970 or email at anita.swanson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.