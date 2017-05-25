The Lloydminster Fire Department has begun to prepare for wildfire season as the weather warms and becomes more dry.

Fire Chief Jordan Newton says that wildfires spread fairly quickly and are usually caused by people.

“It’s generally started by a person. Whether intentional or not, we have things like discarding cigarettes, leaving campfires unattended, or having large campfires, as well as ATV’s and farm machinery.”

Newton says the number one way the department readies themselves for the season is to spread community awareness.

“The biggest thing we do as part of our fire prevention initiative is to get the word out to the community just to be extra mindful as the summer season approaches and dry weather.”

Newton says if you see something that could potentially cause a wildfire, do not ignore it.

“If you do spot any kind of wildfire spreading, or what you believe will be a fire about to start please call 911 and have your local fire department come out.”