Over the long weekend the Lloydminster RCMP say they issued only one road side suspension and didn’t locate any impaired drivers. They had four check stops across the city and checked over 300 vehicles.

Sergeant Sarah Knelsen says the long weekend statistics are a positive for the city.

“It’s showing that the citizens of Lloydminster are finding alternative ways home when they are consuming alcohol.”

Sgt. Knelsen says having a long weekend with no impaired drivers shows an increased awareness in Lloydminster drivers and is helping not only the RCMP but the entire community.

“It’s a safer community to be driving in if you know the people on the streets are not impaired while they’re driving their motor vehicles, so it’s a positive for everybody involved.”

She adds that the RCMP will always be on the lookout for impaired drivers and they encourage the public’s involvement.

“We’re constantly looking for impaired drivers, we encourage the public if they believe there’s an impaired driver on the street to contact the RCMP and we’ll go and locate that vehicle.”