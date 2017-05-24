Early this afternoon Maidstone RCMP, Legacy Regional Protective Service and Maidstone Ambulance responded to a serious collision just east of Lloydminster, near Lashburn on Highway 16.

Maidstone RCMP say a heavy vehicle traveling north across the highway struck a westbound car.

The driver of the car, a 37 year old woman, and her passenger, a 13 year old girl, both from Regina were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two witnesses from Lloydminster stayed on scene and helped until emergency personnel arrived.

Highway 16 was down to one lane of traffic for about an hour but has been cleared.