If a provincial election was held today in Saskatchewan, the NDP would win according to recent poll results released by Mainstreet/Postmedia.
Currently the voter support stands at:
- NDP 49% (+7),
- Saskatchewan Party 40% (-7),
- Liberal 6% (-),
- Green 5% (-)
The change in support may be due to the provincial budget.
“It’s a sea change following an extremely rocky budget rollout” said David Valentin, Executive Vice-President of Mainstreet Research.
Valentin adds the the next election is still a long time away and the numbers could change.