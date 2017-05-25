Picture of poll results from Mainstreet/Postmedia.

If a provincial election was held today in Saskatchewan, the NDP would win according to recent poll results released by Mainstreet/Postmedia.

Currently the voter support stands at:

NDP 49% (+7),

Saskatchewan Party 40% (-7),

Liberal 6% (-),

Green 5% (-)

The change in support may be due to the provincial budget.

“It’s a sea change following an extremely rocky budget rollout” said David Valentin, Executive Vice-President of Mainstreet Research.

Valentin adds the the next election is still a long time away and the numbers could change.