During the month of April, the Vermilion RCMP say they responded to 243 calls for service including:

89 traffic related

21 persons crimes

15 domestic related

4 related to mental health

24 false alarms

They filed 27 criminal code charges and 20 provincial ticket charges.

Three cases of interest:

Two people were arrested after the execution of a search warrant, and charge for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and fire arm related offences. Police found a modified shotgun during their search warrant.

A 25 year old was arrested and charged for firearm related offences after RCMP responded to the complaint of a gunshot inside of a residence. Investigation found that a man was manipulating a modified shotgun when it fired into the floor.

RCMP also arrested a 24 year old woman for impaired driving and operation of a vehicle while blood alcohol level was over .08. after a complaint of a possible impaired driver who had driven her car into a ditch.

All three are still before the courts.