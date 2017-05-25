Lakeland College has announced it will be partnering with Wainwright Economic Development and Wainwright Adult Learning to offer a one year accounting technician certificate program.

The program will start in September and will last eight months, wrapping up in April.

Brad Onofrychuk, Lakeland College’s Dean of the School of Business and Continuing Education says they are thrilled to offer programming in Wainwright once again.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to continue working with community partners to help residents get job-ready skills that employers need,” said Onofrychuk.

The college will be hosting a program information session on June 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Wainwright Communiplex.