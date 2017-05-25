The Lloydminster Public School Division has partnered with the City of Lloydminster and Lloydminster In Motion to install signage around College Park School to help promote safe, active lifestyles for their students.

The School Division say the signs help provide safe and accessible means for travel to and from school.

Principal David McLennan says it was crucial for the school to take the lead on active living for students and families, and ensuring they provided safe places for the kids to be active.

“The location of this school in a highly residential area. With the design of this neighbourhood, really, the trail system and everything feeds into this area,” said McLennan.

“Our school is a real community hub and I think it’s really important for us to promote that community active living year round.”

Students have responded positively to the changes, including Karli Tluchak, a grade seven student at College Park who says she looks forward to using the paths every day not only to get to and from school, but also as a part of the cross country team, and the running club.

“I enjoy using the paths because then by the end of the run I feel like I’ve actually gone somewhere, instead of just running laps, or something.”

Her schoolmate Colin Bozarth echoed those sentiments saying he enjoys using the paths, and feels safe while he’s on them.

“You can just walk around, and you can take breaths if you want and it’s just very open. You don’t have to cross so [many] streets, because there is so [many] paths. You can flow right through to College Park.”