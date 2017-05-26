Kinder Morgan says it will move forward with the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as long as it gets enough financing through its initial public offering.

The company announced its final investment decision on the project Thursday, which is conditional on a successful IPO. It’s offering nearly 103 million shares at 17-dollars a share, in the hopes of bringing in 1-point-7-5 billion by May 31st. A statement says the political climate was not ideal for the decision, but they’re moving ahead as the project’s financing contingency period is over at the end of May.

Construction twinning an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B-C can start in September.