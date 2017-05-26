Bordertown Hog will be hosting a steak night on June 1 to raise money for their annual Toy Run.

Proceeds will go to groups such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada, The Lloydminster Youth Centre, and KidSport.

Bordertown Hog member John Bunai says the Toy Run is one of the group’s most successful fundraisers.

“Last year we were just over $63 000 in cash and in the six years total, so far, we’re just shy of $300 000 that we’ve donated.”

Bunai added that they will do a ride before the steak night, and they are easily accessible for those who want to get involved.

“Anybody who wants to join in on the ride, they’re sure welcome. Doesn’t matter what you ride just show up and we’ll take you. If you want to get involved in the Toy Run you can just talk to pretty much any Bordertown Hog member or contact us on Facebook.”