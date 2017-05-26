Derek Hurrell from Borden, Saskatchewan has been arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats after an investigation began in March by the New Brunswick RCMP. They notified the RCMP National Security Enforcement Section about alleged threats made by an adult male against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media, which was linked to Saskatchewan.

Along with the arrest of the 34 year old, several electronics items were seized from a residence.

“This is the second charge of this nature laid within the past ten months. Both instances involved the use of social media. It’s important for the public to know that criminal charges may be laid if evidence is obtained to support them. We do not take these investigations lightly, no matter who the victim is.” says Supt. Rob Cameron, with “F” Division Assistant Criminal Operations Officer, Federal Policing.

There was no direct contact between Hurrell and the Prime Minister. The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Unit North and Warman RCMP are assisting.

The RCMP say they cannot speculate whether or not someone may or may not act on alleged threats made.

Hurrell appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 25. His next court appearance is June 1.