Unity RCMP are investigating after a break in that took place at a farm yard near Wilkie.

Police say a number of things were stolen from the building, including a camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV, along with a 1988 ATV, various tools, chains and tow straps, as well as a set of wheels and rims.

The total value of the things stolen is around $50 000. Photos of the thieves, and the vehicles they drove are posted below.

RCMP are reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and buildings and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unity RCMP detachment at (306)228-6300; the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480; or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or *8477 on the SaskTel Mobility Network.