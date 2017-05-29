According to a recent poll done by Insightrix Research, majority of Saskatchewan residents support the legalization of marijuana.

The poll showed:

58.6% supported the legalization strongly or somewhat

39.7% opposed the legalization strongly or somewhat

1.7% preferred not to say

The support was strongest among younger people aged 18-34, with support declining with age. The poll also showed that women were more likely to strongly oppose legalization than men.

Even though there is a majority support, most people (59.9%) also said they would probably not use marijuana if it were legal. The people who responded saying they were more likely to try marijuana were younger people and that support declined with age.

A total of 802 residents were surveyed.