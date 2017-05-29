The month of June will be a busy one for Canada 150 celebrations and the first event, a flag challenge, kicks off on June 1 running until June 15 and as Joel Turcotte, the General Manager of Recreation Facilities for the City of Lloydminster, explains, the rules are pretty simple.

“Grab a Canadian flag, take a picture with the flag in a local park or in a recreation centre and put that to our Facebook page.”

Then on June 10, the Historic Rendell House will be re-opening followed by a logo challenge on Father’s Day.

“A bunch of Canadian logos, 150 of them actually at the Servus Sports Centre will be handed out all over the Servus Sports Centre. Find them on June 18, that’s Father’s Day of course, so find them and you’ll be entered to win a draw.”

Poutine Week will be brought back at the the Lloydminster Golf and Curling Centre to close out the celebrations from June 26 until July 1.

“We did it a couple of months ago, it was a huge success, everybody loved the different kinds of poutines. So come on down, trying something out. ”

The main event will take place on July 1 at Bud Miller Park, and Turcotte says, “it will be a show.”

For more information you can check out the Facebook page Canada 150 Lloydminster.