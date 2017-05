Pictured: June 2014 - Spray Park at Bud Miller All Seasons Park. Lloydminster, AB. Via City of Lloydminster website.

The Spray Park in Bud Miller will be opening on June 10. The City says the opening was delayed this year due to “important maintenance on the circulatory system as well as the June 3rd-7th, 2017 water restriction.”

The Spray Park is free to go to and is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting.

It features on-site public washrooms and picnic tables as well as “a barrier-free environment accessible to children of all mobility ranges.”