On Saturday, RCMP say a man entered a business on St. Laurent Drive in North Battleford with a modified rifle in an attempt to rob the business. The employee was able to disarm the suspect during a brief struggle before the male fled on foot without any cash or merchandise. The employee received minor injuries to his hands but did not require any medical assistance.

The suspect is described as:

Teens or early twenties

Wearing a white baseball cap and a red t-shirt, carrying a small back pack at the time of the incident.

The suspect may be suffering from visible injuries to his head and face as a result of his struggle with the employee

Pictured: Suspect in store, supplied by Battlefords RCMP.

If you have any information you are asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.