The City of Lloydminster has opened registration for their summer camps for children between the ages of three and eleven.

Registration is available through their website or in- person at Servus Sports Centre, Bioclean Aquatic Centre, or Lloydminster Cultural & Science Centre.

Camps are available at all of those locations and you do not need to register at the specific location that you want your child to attend.

The City says their camps are an opportunity for your son or daughter to increase their exposure to culture, sports, and recreation activities.