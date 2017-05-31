Three Lakeland students have won awards at the Alberta Skills Competition.

Second year steamfitter-pipefitter apprentice Zenon Ostashewski won second place in his field.

“It was a good experience, especially to have been a part of this level of steamfitting. There were a lot of skillful competitors there, so I was surprised and honoured to have won a silver medal,” says Ostashewski.

Kaleb Bosch, a fourth year carpenter apprentice won his second medal in two years at the competition taking home a bronze medal in Carpentry this year and a silver medal last year. Bosch credits his professors at Lakeland for his medals.

“I am a fast worker and although I wasn’t judged on speed, I thought I did pretty well,” says Bosch.

“My instructors were really great with allowing me to come in during my spare to time to work on projects and answer my questions, which I think gave me the preparation to perform as well as I did.”

Derek Haggart, a first year apprentice in the automotive service technician trade, received the Safety Award in the Auto Service competition. Haggart had previously competed in the Lakeland Regional Skills Competition, winning both a silver and bronze medal over the last two years. Like Bosch, he credits his teachers at Lakeland for his success.

“If it wasn’t for Lakeland College and my instructors, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to further my skills at such a high skilled competition.”

The winners were three of six Lakeland students to participate in the competitions.