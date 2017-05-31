Tim Hortons across Canada, including the locations in the Border City are raising money that will help send kids to camp across the country.

Tim Hortons “Camp Day” raised over $13 million last year, and helped send over 19,000 kids to camp. With 100 percent of all coffee purchases go towards sending less fortunate children to camp where the company says they will be “provided with the tools they need to build brighter futures for themselves and have a positive impact in their communities.”

Kristine Whitney, a local Tim Horton’s owner says it is important to give back to kids and provide them with an opportunity to build on their self esteem.

“It gives them great leadership skills, and helps them meet other people and feel like they can fit in – a lot of good things kids need to develop and grow.”

She added that by supporting the cause, you could be helping someone you know personally.

“The kids that are sent, we do send them from the local community here,” said Whitney.

“Each Tim Hortons gets to send 2 kids, so there’s 5 Tim Horton’s in town, so that means 10 local kids get to go, so it does help the community here.”

Tim Horton’s says they should have the final tally on how much money was raised by tomorrow.