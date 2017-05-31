The LPSD is getting ready for summer.

Today, the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School held a fun fair that was open to both the students, and the public to show off the high school community. The event was put together by staff and student leaders and included games, food, and booths for different departments of the school.

Christie Crews, the event’s student leader says the event was all about the community having fun.

“It’s just a big carnival. It’s a lot of fun for the students, and for the community too. Really, the purpose is just to have fun.”

She added that it was nice to see the community come out for the event, because it showed support for different clubs around the school.

“There is support for groups such as the Hero Club, which is the gay/straight alliance, and for groups such as Hands At Work which are doing things in Africa.”

Leadership Teacher Dwayne Jeffery says the carnival was important for showing that the school is a community centre. He also said a significant part of the event is bringing grade 9 students to the school for a few hours as a transition into high school.

“We’ve all been told that the transition from 9 to 10 is quite difficult from the middle school philosophy to high school philosophy. We just want to make sure they see it’s not scary. You see the deer in headlights look sometimes on the first day in grade 10 and we like to think that this helps lower that burden when they come here.”