Saskatchewan RCMP have released their statistics for Road Safety Week which ran from May 16-22.

The RCMP had contact with 7748 drivers, and laid the following charges:

2237 Traffic Safety Act charges

177 alcohol impaired driving related charges

1 drug impaired charge

Falling within this week, was National Impaired Driving Day, on May 20th, which saw:

36 impaired driving charges

34 road-side suspensions

32 check stops conducted throughout Saskatchewan

24 road-side tests where drivers passed

Supt. Grant St. Germaine, Officer In Charge of “F” Division Traffic Services says, “prevention and enforcement around impaired driving continues to be one of our top priorities.”

He adds, “we still have far too many people being injured or killed on Saskatchewan roads and highways because of something that is entirely preventable.”