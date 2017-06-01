A resident makes their way into the Pioneer Lodge during the afternoon on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Pioneer Lodge in Lloydminster is looking to expand.

The affordable living facility currently gives care and housing to 139 seniors within the region.However, there are still 61 people on a waiting list trying to get access to their facilities. For that reason, they are looking for an $16 million expansion. $14 million will be provided by the Alberta government however, it will be up to the Pioneer Lodge to raise the other $2 million.

As of today, the Lodge has raised over half of their goal, with $1.1 million raised. An additional $18 thousand was raised today at an event promoted over the radio and through social media by the facility.

Joy Bell, the Adminstrator at Pioneer Lodge says it is crucial that they reach their fundraising goals so that they can provide care for everyone in the region who needs it.

“It is amazing, as big of a number as that is, a little bit from many different pods and it really will be there and we’ll be able to provide this service to this community that needs it so badly.”

She added that it speaks volumes about the community that they are willing to step up and help the cause.

“The remaining funds that have been donated have come in overwhelmingly. It has come in from families that have been in the situation we are fighting against. They don’t want to see their loved ones shipped off anymore.”