There will be no public swimming at the Bioclean Aquatic Centre on Saturday. The Jr Rebels will be hosting a swim meet that will see teams from all over Alberta come to compete including:

  • Camrose Sea Serpents
  • Edmonton Derrick Devil-Rays
  • Edmonton Huma
  • Fort Saskatchewan Piranhas
  • Lloydminster Rebels
  • Provost Piranhas
  • Sherwood Park Millennium Marlins
  • Vermilion Vipers
  • Wainwright Torpedoes
  • Wetaskiwin Olympians

Almost 200 swimmers will be competing, and doors will be open for people wishing to watch the meet.

The Bioclean Aquatic Centre will resume regular hours on Sunday.