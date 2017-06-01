There will be no public swimming at the Bioclean Aquatic Centre on Saturday. The Jr Rebels will be hosting a swim meet that will see teams from all over Alberta come to compete including:
- Camrose Sea Serpents
- Edmonton Derrick Devil-Rays
- Edmonton Huma
- Fort Saskatchewan Piranhas
- Lloydminster Rebels
- Provost Piranhas
- Sherwood Park Millennium Marlins
- Vermilion Vipers
- Wainwright Torpedoes
- Wetaskiwin Olympians
Almost 200 swimmers will be competing, and doors will be open for people wishing to watch the meet.
The Bioclean Aquatic Centre will resume regular hours on Sunday.