There will be no public swimming at the Bioclean Aquatic Centre on Saturday. The Jr Rebels will be hosting a swim meet that will see teams from all over Alberta come to compete including:

Camrose Sea Serpents

Edmonton Derrick Devil-Rays

Edmonton Huma

Fort Saskatchewan Piranhas

Lloydminster Rebels

Provost Piranhas

Sherwood Park Millennium Marlins

Vermilion Vipers

Wainwright Torpedoes

Wetaskiwin Olympians

Almost 200 swimmers will be competing, and doors will be open for people wishing to watch the meet.

The Bioclean Aquatic Centre will resume regular hours on Sunday.