Battlefords RCMP are investigating after a break in on the 1000 block of 108th Street.

Police responded to a call of three males who had entered a residence by kicking in the door. The males were armed with baseball bats. The person at the resident was not injured and nothing was stolen.

One male was arrested, but the matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.