Saskatchewan lawyer Tony Gerein is being recognized with the honourary Queen’s Council Designation.

Gerein is being given the designation for his outstanding service and contributions to law and his public service.

Currently, he is the Director of Prosecutors for the Public Prosecutions Division at the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice in Regina. However, his career got started in North Battleford as a Crown Prosecutor.

“I’m pleased to recognize the exceptional contributions and dedication of Tony Gerein,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. “Tony has made significant contributions to the legal profession and demonstrated a commitment to public service.”

The appointment comes based on recommendations from a special selection committee.