The Alberta Government is asking residents to share their opinions on aspects of the legalization of marijuana via an online survey.

The survey is made up of six short surveys that take approximately five minutes each and you can choose which ones you would like to complete. The topics include:

Alberta’s marijuana goals

purchasing marijuana

using marijuana in public

setting the legal age

protecting roads and workplaces

economic implications and opportunities

“I encourage everyone to share their views on this issue as we develop a Cannabis Framework that works for our province. Feedback from Albertans is an important part of the process. Our priorities are to keep profits away from criminals, keep cannabis out of the hands of children and protect Alberta’s roads and workplaces,” says Kathleen Ganley, the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

The government will also be using series of stakeholder engagements, sector-specific meetings and surveys at public events across Alberta to guide how the province will adapt to proposed federal legislation to legalize marijuana.

Once input is collected the government will be developing a ‘Cannabis Framework’ which will outline the next steps. Albertans will then be allowed to offer input on the framework.

The proposed date for legalization is July, 2018.