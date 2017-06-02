The Lloydminster Bobcats have signed three players, including one local player for their upcoming season.

Chase Stephenson (Lloydminster, AB), Ian Dubourdieu (Calgary, AB), and Brad Adams (Mayerthorpe, AB) will all play for the Bobcats in 2017-2018.

Stephenson grew up in Lloydminster where he played his minor hockey until he attended the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, BC. After two years, he has come back to Lloyd to join the AJHL. He says he is looking forward to joining his hometown team this year.

“Being a Lloydminster kid, I’m very excited about the opportunity to play for the Bobcats. I had the privilege of playing for Travis in Bantam and have a great deal of respect for him as a coach and leader.Knowing him, some of the guys on the team from last year, and some of the guys coming in, this organization has a bright future ahead and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Dubourdieu appeared in eight games as a Bobcat affiliate player last year scoring one goal. The 18 year old played minor hockey in Calgary for the Midget AAA Flames, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists. Dubourdieu, and Bobcats forward Brady Barclay, also picked up a Mac’s Tournament title in the 2015- 16 season with the Flames over the Lloydminster Midget AAA Bobcats. He says he is ready and excited to take the next step and become a full time player with the team.

“I am very happy to sign with the Lloydminster Bobcats forthe 2017-18 season. After playing games last season as an affiliate, I was very comfortable with committing to the Bobcats due to my respect for the players,coaches and the great fan base in Lloydminster. With the young skilled core of the Bobcats returning this was an opportunity that was simply too good to pass up and I wanted to be a part of it for the coming season. I had great communication with the coaching staff during my time with the team last season and elt Lloydminster would be a great fit to start my AJHL career and propel me to be a better player.”

Brad Adams will be stepping into the league as a 16 year old after scoring 13 goals and adding 13 assists in 35 games as a member of the Parkland Athletic Club Minor Midget AAA Saints in Spruce Grove last year. Like the others, he was thrilled to be joining the Bobcats organization.