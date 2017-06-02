All new and replacement schools in the province will soon be able to get a $250,000 grant for a playground. Currently there are no schools eligible in our area for the grant.

The Alberta government announced Friday that $20 million will go to all new schools announced between 2014 and 2018 with kindergarten to grade six students. Replacement schools approved for 2017/2018 can also apply if being built in a new location without a playground already there.

“Building a playground at the same time as a school is being built just makes sense,” explains Education Minister David Eggen. “I am proud that our government is working to protect and improve education, and this includes the interactions and activity that students take part in outdoors.”

In the past, coming up with the funds for playgrounds was often left up to parent and community groups. They can still fundraise for extra cash if they want a more expensive structure. However, they can’t receive any other provincial grants.

Story by Erica Fisher