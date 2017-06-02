Bordertown Hog held a steak night at the Lloydminster Canadian Brewhouse last night to raise money for their Toy Run Charities.

The event sold more tickets than any other year, and was a huge success according to the club. The night kicked off with a motorcycle ride through the Border City and wrapped up at the Canadian Brewhouse with a ceremony, games, and a steak dinner.

The money raised will go towards the funds raised for their Toy Run charity which helps local charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Lloydminster Youth Centre, and KidSport. Cory Tavener says it is important to the club that they keep the money raised here in Lloydminster.

“100 percent of the proceeds stay local. They’ve been great charities to deal with. We love supporting them and they help us out on the night we do our Toy Run over at the Stockade Centre, they’re always willing to help us out.”

He added a big part of the reason for donating to those specific charities is their reaction upon discovering that they will be receiving the clubs support.

“Quite honestly, the response that I got, they’re never expecting it. They’re always surprised they’re getting it and they’re so happy too.”