The Lloydminster Bobcats have traded forward Caden Benson to the Whitecourt Wolverines to complete a deal that took place in January that saw the Bobcats receive Rob Johnson.

Benson appeared in 40 games for the Bobcats last season, scoring three goals and adding seven assists for the team.

Rob Johnson scored 5 goals and 15 assists for the Bobcats in a 24 game span for the Bobcats last season. He is expected to play an important role on the team this season. He will move on to the NCAA at season’s end to play with the Air Force Academy.