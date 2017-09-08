**prize may not be exactly as shown
106.1 The Goat & the Lloydminster Lions Club are teaming up to raise funds for The Goat’s Christmas Wish. The prize could make this the BEST summer of your life! A 2017 Sea-Doo Spark Trixx & trailer valued at $10,912.64.
New for 2017! Now you can play like never before, because pulling off tricks has never been so easy and so much fun – thanks to the SPARK TRIXX exclusive features. This is easily the most hair-raising and head-turning new ride on the water. Learn more about the prize!
Purchase your tickets today!
Only $100 per ticket with only 250 available!
Get your tickets now from The Goat Studios, Rec Tech Power Products or Exhaust Masters, Rona, Kenworth, G-Force Diesel in Lloydminster.
Draw date is Friday, September 1st, 2017 at 3pm.
Contest Rules:
- Must be 18 years or older to play.
- Lions members, rec-tech employees and employees of 106.1 the Goat will be allowed to play.
- The winner is responsible for the transportation, licensing and insuring of the prize.
- The draw will be held at The GOAT—5012-49th street—on June 24th, 2017 at 3pm.
- Unclaimed prize will be held in a secure location for 1 year.
- If the prize goes unclaimed beyond the hold date, the prize (or cash equivalent) will be donated toa charitable beneficiary approved by SLGA.
- The winning ticket will be drawn from a tumble barrel.
- 1 draw, 1 prize.
- No cash alternative.
- Prize is new from dealership.