Lakeland College Vermilion will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 22, for their brand new Dairy Learning Centre.

The 47 000 sq ft. facility will be home to robotic and conventional milking systems, as well as numerous energy efficient elements.

At a sod turning event, SMF Dairy Leader Maryje Bikker says it was important to get an updated facility.

“Lots of kids now live on farms, and have robots, so this will be a chance for them to learn more about robotics and also still learn about the basics of cows and milking them in the parlour side.”

She added, “It really is the way that the industry is moving. Ten years ago there was maybe only one robot, but now almost all the herds are coming into robots.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.