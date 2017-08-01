Unidentified Person of Interest in relation to thefts and B&E 's

Over the weekend, Maidstone RCMP responded to Nine Break and Enter, as well as vehicle theft related calls.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate five different vehicles that include:

1984 White Toyota Pickup – No Plate – Stolen July 28 from near Waseca, SK – Farm Vehicle

2004 Brown Ford F350 – SASK plate #624EGS – Stolen July 28 near Hillmond, SK, Farm vehicle with several dents and wear.

2002 Dark Blue Dodge 2500 – SASK plate #214FRS – Stolen July 28 near Alcruve, AB – Paving truck Unit with red tool box, welding torches and tools

2004 White GMC Sierra 2500 – AB plate #BTD9077 – Stolen July 28 near Lloydminster, SK

2013 Red Chrysler 200 – SASK plate #076KHP – Stolen from near Lloydminster, SK

Since the beginning of the year the Maidstone RCMP have responded to over 60 calls about stolen vehicles.

Constable Ryan Reid of the Enhanced Policing Unit for Britannia, Eldon & Paynton says the importance of locking up your vehicles and valuables can not be stressed enough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maidstone RCMP.