Registration for the Lloydminster Step N’ Stride walk/run is now open.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 12 and supports those suffering with Parkinson’s Disease.

According to UCB Canada over 100’000 Canadians are currently living with Parkinson’s and 6’600 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Funds Development Coordinator with Parkinson Alberta Katie Von Hansen says that 100 percent of the funds raised stay in Alberta.

“We provide support, education, advocacy and we also make important contributions to research. Many of the projects are based in Alberta to help people here right at home.”

She added the event is a chance for the whole community to come together and support those who suffer from the disease.

“It is a chance for people to get together and show support for a family member or friend that are living with Parkinson’s but also there is value in getting together as a group and standing strong in the face of it.”

You can register for the walk at the Parkinson Alberta website.