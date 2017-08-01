Two suspects have been charge after an incident in Onion Lake.

On Saturday July 29, RCMP pulled a truck over in relation to stolen vehicle on the Onion Lake First Nation.

A firearm was pointed and shot from the suspect’s vehicle at the RCMP members. The suspect then tried to evade police in his vehicle but got stuck in a slough a short distance away. The firearm was then again discharged at police. An RCMP member returned fire, and no one was injured in the exchange.

Three males exited the vehicle and fled on foot but were located by the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service a short time later. Two suspects were arrested and a third was released without charges after investigation.

The two men face a number of charges. A 29 year old male appeared in Lloydminster Provincial Court this moring, and the other 22 year old male is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in Onion Lake Court on August 2.