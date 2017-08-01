The Prairie North Health Region have released their annual report for the 12 month period of April 2016 – April 2017.

PNHR Chairperson Bonnie O’ Grady says the year was a successful one with many highlights.

Some of those highlights include implementing the Safety Alert/ Stop the Line process, which allows who encounters a safety hazard to stop unsafe activity. They also expanded the Home Support Exercise Program which helps Home Care Clients enhance well being, increase mental alertness, and improve muscle strength.

Significant progress was also made over the past year on construction of the new Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford – the province’s only psychiatric rehabilitation hospital – slated for completion in June 2018.