Six people have been arrested and $30, 000 worth of drugs and cash, along with multiple weapons have been seized following a Lloydminster RCMP investigation.

Last Tuesday, the RCMP executed a search warrant in the 4500 block of 32 Street. Upon entering the residence, they found six people, two of which tried to flee the scene and were arrested immediately.

The RCMP found 117 grams of methamphetamine, 137 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine and 70 grams of marijuana. In total six guns were also found including three sawed off shotguns, one of which has been confirmed as stolen, two rifles, and a pistol, which has also been confirmed as stolen. The RCMP also found three tasers. Along with the drugs and weapons, there was $7, 600 in cash.

A chainsaw, generator, air compressor and assorted tools were also found and are believed to be stolen. The investigation is ongoing in regards to recovered stolen property.

Corporal Mike Dunsmore says “each seizure we don’t like at the dollar value as a measurement of our success, we look at what we’re actually getting out of that, out of both physical property, drugs, money and evidence to continue with that investigation or other investigations. This is but one example of the dedication of the Lloydminster detachment’s efforts at keeping our community safe.”

He adds, “we’re making the streets safer to get those firearms off the street. There’s always the three things that are involved in a drug investigation, there’s drugs, there’s money and there’s guns.”

The six people arrested are all from Lloydminster and are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons and property related offences. Twenty-eight year old Chad Thorne was on parole at the time of the arrest, he is now being held in custody and will appear in court on August 28. Amber Eyben is also be held in custody and will be appear in court on August 3. Hannah Fitzpatrick, Myles McEachern, Kimblerly Royer and Naomie Okimow have all been released on an undertaking for August 28.