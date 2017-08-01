Bumper to Bumper is helping out the Lloydminster Rescue Squad by donating a generator. The gift comes after the Rescue Squad made a post on Facebook, asking for help in finding their generator that was stolen over the weekend.

“[It] runs all of our stuff on our command post and our command post is basically our search and rescue, our drone, also we take it out to fatal accidents. So really it’s a multi versed piece of equipment that we do use,” says Deputy Chief Brandon King.

It is unfortunate that we are posting this but our generator off our command post was stolen. Our equipment is vital to… Posted by Lloydminster Rescue Squad on Monday, July 31, 2017

King says along with Bumper To Bumper, the community support all around was huge. Many individuals and businesses offered to give or loan their own generators.

“It speaks volumes for the community we live in. It makes it very, very easy to put in the time and help out on our side when you have support like that.”

This could have been a costly expense for the Rescue Squad.

“Anytime we have expenditures that we don’t really plan for, it always has to come out of somewhere else. For us it’s huge. In this community, we’re based solely off of donations and funding from businesses and the community.”

To the person who stole the equipment, King says, “you might have taken a generator and put a hiccup in our operation but you’re not going to stop us.”