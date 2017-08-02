A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Elk Point RCMP are asking for the public’s help regarding a theft from a local business. Between Sunday July 23rd and Thursday July 27th, a suspect or suspects broke into a garage and stole a trailer, two snowmobiles and one sis-by-side ATV.

A number of tools and welding equipment were also stolen from the shop. The total value of the stolen equipment is estimated at $100,000.

Elk Point RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.