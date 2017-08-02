The hospitals in both Lloydminster and North Battleford are receiving new CT scanners, that will be in place by mid November.

Prairie North Health Region says patients will see no interruption in scanning services during the changeover.

The replacements will begin to go in next week in North Battleford, and in late September for North Battleford.

“The new 160-slice CT scanners will be a major improvement for patients and staff. The up-to-date technology will capture much more patient information than the current 16-slice units being replaced. This allows the procedures to be completed faster, with significantly less patient exposure to radiation.

The quality of the images will be greatly improved,” said Regional Director of Medical Imaging Services for PNHR, Cheryl Mitchell.

Both hospitals will have mobile scanning units on site during the switch, that work the same as the permanent CT scanners.