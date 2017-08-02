Cold Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brandon Hunter.

The 31 year old is allegedly involved in drug trafficking. He is wanted for uttering threats, four counts of failing to comply with conditions, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to attend court.

People are advised not to approach Hunter. If you know about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.