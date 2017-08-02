With the percentage of one person households on the rise across Canada, the Border City isn’t following suit.

The number of one person households has reached it’s highest share at 28.2% since confederation according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada. However, that number has decreased by 0.2% in Lloydminster. Alberta has the second lowest amount of people living alone among all the provinces and territories at 24%, Saskatchewan is tied at fifth highest with 28%.

The per cent increase in couples with children compared to couples without children is greater, which is also straying from the national average. Couples with children increased by 1% since 2011, while couples without increased by 0.5%. Nationally the number of couples with children increased by 2.3%, while couples without children rose 7.2%.

The City also saw a decrease in the number of couples living common law. In 2011, 9.7% of couples were common law, in 2016 that number dropped to 8.9%. However, every province and territory saw an increase in the percentage, which is a first since 1981, when common law data first started being collected.