The population of kittens and cats at the Lloydminster SPCA, has lead the organization to ask for help.

Jon Punshon from the SPCA says the number of cats has begun to strain the group’s food resources, meaning they need donations of both wet, and dry food.

“We have under 30 adult cats, which means over 70 are kittens. So, you can imagine when you’re growing, you’re going to need lots of food to keep your energy up and to help you grow. So, certainly that need for kittens is really important.”

The SPCA posted an announcement yesterday on social media, asking the community for their donations, and Punshon says they are already seeing responses.

“We always find when we make up these calls the community is generally very supportive of us and rallies around us relatively well, and we get a really good response. We’re always really happy to see that.”

He added that they always appreciate everything the community does to help.