Lakeland Alumnus Iain Bushell has been appointed deputy Chief Officer of Scottish Fire and Rescue Services in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

He oversees 356 fire stations with over 8’000 firefighters, and will lead the development of the future SFRS operational model.

“I am looking forward to exploring the differences between how things are run in Scotland compared to Alberta and Canada, meeting new people, and broadening my network and horizons,” he says. “It is a huge challenge moving up from where I (was) in Strathcona to Scotland. Firefighting is the same at core – things burn and we put them out – but the way they run their systems, train and organize their people are a few of the things I am looking forward to learning.”

His past experience includes ten years with the Canadian Armed Forces, a few years as a volunteer firefighter, and 12 years as both a firefighter and paramedic for 12 years. He has been Fire Chief since 2013 .

The 1997 alumnus attend Lakeland’s EST program at the Emergency Training Centre in Vermilion.