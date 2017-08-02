In about a month, kids everywhere will be returning to school. This time of the year can be stressful on both kids and parents. A local boy is looking to ease that stress for one single parent.

Scott Tomayer is 14 years old and for the first nine years of his life he was raised by a single mom, so he saw the challenges first hand. With school approaching, Scott and his mom Amanda went out and bought school supplies for a grade one boy and posted on social media saying they wanted to give the supplies to the child of a single parent.

While they decided to do this together, his mom Amanda Tomayer says she is very proud of her son.

“It’s absolutely amazing, especially for a young teenager who would probably rather spend money on something else, instead he wants to give back and help somebody else out.”

Scott says, “I wanted to do this to help out the community and help [by] going out to get the supplies because they might not have the money and make kids a lot happier that they might have school supplies when school starts back up.”

Both Scott and Amanda say the response on social media has been great. They haven’t picked a family to help yet, but say they should have one within the week. Scott adds he is looking forward to going back to school.