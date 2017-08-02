The City of Lloydminster is set to celebrate Heritage Day.

On Monday, August 7 the Barr College Heritage Society and Lloydminster Cultural and Science Centre will host a day of activities including a pancake breakfast, antique tractor parade, and petting zoo.

Collections Coordinator at the LCSC Natalie Clysdale says one of the major events will be the grand opening of the Rendell House, which was postponed after the June 9 flooding.

“The house was newly restored in spring of 2017. It held up very well through the floods, but it was the area around it that was basically inaccessible.”

She also says it is a rare chance for people to see the history behind Lloydminster, and experience what past generations went through.

“There’s not too many heritage related activities or celebrations happening in Lloydminster. So this is one of those ones where people can see how people would have lived 100 years ago and how we celebrate and commemorate our heritage.”

The event will run on the holiday Monday from 10-3.