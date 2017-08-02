The exterior of the Servus Sports Centre is pictured in a Goat News file photo. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Effective immediately, the City of Lloydminster will no longer be operating the concession on the second floor of the Servus Sports Centre.

The Director of Recreation and Cultural Services Joël Turcotte says, “as we continue to examine opportunities to provide optimal value for service at our recreation facilities, the decision was made to close the concession at the Servus Sports Centre.”

He adds, “we acknowledge the concession service will be missed by some of our SSC patrons; however, we have a responsibility to Lloydminster ratepayers to ensure these types of City services are financially viable.”

The concession space will be available to rent on a daily or weekly basis.